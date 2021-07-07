Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Here’s Full List Of Ministers With Names And Portfolios

New Delhi: In a major allocation of various ministries in Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet, the Prime Minister has given charge of the health ministry and chemical fertiliser ministry to Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya while Odisha Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnav got Ministry of Railways and IT and Communication, clubbed together.

According to the top priority of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to actively monitor the ministry himself. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has got additional charge of the Ministry of Cooperation.

While former petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan got join charge of the Education and Skill Development Ministry, newly joined BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the Civil Aviation Minister.

Piyush Goyal will keep the Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the Ministry of Textile and Ministry of Consumer Welfare.

Smriti Irani will be the Woman and Child Development Minister and also look after Swacch Bharat Mission.

Anurag Thakur will be Information and Broadcasting Minister along with Youth Affairs and Hardeep Puri got urban development, housing ministry clubbed with petroleum.

While MP Parshottam Rupal will be Union Minister of Diary and fisheries, MP Meenakshi Lekhi got MoS in External Affairs. Odisha MP Bisweshwar Tudu was allocated Minister of State Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti.