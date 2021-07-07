Modi Cabinet Expansion: Here’s The List Of 43 Leaders Set To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: The list of 43 leaders, who are expected to swear in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening has been surfaced.
Among the former chief ministers, Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the chief minister of the first-ever BJP government in Assam, figures prominently.
This came after the conclusion of the high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in the national capital.
The oath-taking ceremony for these ministers will be held at 6 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by PM Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
Here is the list of new ministers:
Narayan Tatu Rane
Sarbananda Sonowal
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Jyotiraditya M Scindia
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
Kiren Rijiju
Raj Kumar Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
Bhupender Yadav
Parshottam Rupala
G Kishan Reddy
Anurag Singh Thakur
Pankaj Choudhary
Anupriya Singh Patel
Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Meenakashi Lekhi
Annpurna Devi
A Narayanaswamy
Kaushal Kishore
Ajay Bhatt
BL Verma
Ajay Kumar
Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik
Subhas Sarkar
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Bharati Pravin Pawar
Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur
Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla
L Murugan
Nisith Pramanik