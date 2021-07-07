Modi Cabinet Expansion: Here’s The List Of 43 Leaders Set To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: The list of 43 leaders, who are expected to swear in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening has been surfaced.

Among the former chief ministers, Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the chief minister of the first-ever BJP government in Assam, figures prominently.

This came after the conclusion of the high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in the national capital.

The oath-taking ceremony for these ministers will be held at 6 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by PM Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Here is the list of new ministers:

Narayan Tatu Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishan Reddy

Anurag Singh Thakur

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakashi Lekhi

Annpurna Devi

A Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

BL Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Subhas Sarkar

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

L Murugan

Nisith Pramanik