Modi, Biden To Take Part In Third In-Person Quad Leaders’ Meeting In Japan’s Hiroshima Today

Japan: In addition to the G7 summit, United States President Joe Biden will also participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting in Hiroshima today with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes days after Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia and Papa New Guinea because of the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. Ahead of the meeting, Biden thanked Australian Prime Minister Albanese, as well as the Prime Ministers of Japan and India, for their flexibility, The White House said.

“Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness,” the White House said in a statement. US NSA Jake Sullivan said after Biden postponed his trip to Australia all the leaders were determined to get together in person.

“Outside of the G7, here in Hiroshima, the President will join the leaders of Australia, Japan and India for the third in-person Quad Summit…President had to postpone his trip to Australia but all of the leaders were determined to get together in person here…,” says US NSA Jake Sullivan, as quoted by the news agency ANI.