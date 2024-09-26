New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded the highest priority to generation of employment opportunities and empowerment of youth in the country. The Prime Minister has always held that our demographic dividend is one of the biggest strengths of our country and the Government of India is according the highest priority to ensure the talent of the youth is fully utilized in the nation building to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

First 100 days of the third term of the present Government have been marked by several key initiatives and decisions which have positively impacted the lives of people and laid a strong foundation for Vikshit Bharat@2047. The citizen-centric decisions have been driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to enhance ease of living and make life better for the poor & middle class, dalit, vanchit, adivasis, Nari shakti and Yuva shakti.

During the period of 100 days, appointment letters have been issued to over 15000 youth for government jobs by Central Ministries and Departments. The new appointments comprised of various ranks, posts and groups, including the following:

Ministry of Home Affairs- Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, Constable, Head Constable, Sub Inspector, Carpenter, Store, Driver, Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police etc.

Ministry of Coal- Surveyor (Mining), Senior Medical officer, Medical Specialist, Executive Trainee, Dumper Operator etc.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – Doctor, Nursing Officer, Professor, Assistant Professor, Medical Specialist, Pharmacist, MTS, Lower Division Clerk, Radiographer, and Library Clerk, Laboratory Attendant.

Department of Higher Education – Assistant Professor, Registrar, Multi-Tasking Staff, Private Secretary, Controller of Examination, Technical Officer, Sports Officer, Executive Engineer, Counselor, Law Officer.

Department of Revenue –Inspector, Examiner, Preventive Officer, Tax Assistant, Multi -Tasking Staff etc.

Ministry of Power- Engineer (Trainee), Manager, Dy. Manager etc.

Ministry of Defence (Civilian)– Scientist, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Tradesman, Civilian Motor Driver, Clerk, etc.

The newly inducted appointees will also be getting an opportunity to train themselves through “Karmayogi Prarambh”, an e-learning module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 1200 high quality e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format. More than 43 Lakh Karmayogis have so far been onboarded onto the portal Mission Karmayogi, launched in September 2020, aiming at promoting citizen-centric governance.

The new appointees will be able to serve the Nation by joining their services in various roles and will be witness to India@2047 and are expected to play a significant role in nation building. They will be, inter alia, involved in the task of strengthening Industrial, Economic and Social Infrastructure of the nation thereby building New India with their innovative ideas, cutting edge technology and public participation in governance. The momentum of transformative change continues to shape the nation’s rise at the global stage.