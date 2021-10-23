Modern Research Facility In Sambalpur University Soon

Sambalpur: A common instrumentation facility will come up at the Sambalpur University in Odisha for development in basic and applied sciences by using modern analytical instruments, an official said.

Work on the building for the CIF on the premises is underway and the process to purchase the instruments has also begun, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said.

The CIF will house sophisticated instruments for different science disciplines. The main objective is to strengthen the technological infrastructure to carry out advanced research in various science disciplines under one roof, he said.

A total of Rs 6.5 crore will be spent for the establishment, including Rs 2 crore on the construction of the building and Rs 4.5 crore on purchase of different instruments, according to Mittal.

The CIF will be set up from the World Bank fund, which has provided Rs 19 crore to the university. A target has been set to make the CIF functional by next October, Mittal said.