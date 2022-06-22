Modern Love Hyderabad Series To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From July 8, Poster Out

Hyderabad: After more than a month of Modern Love Mumbai’s premiere, Amazon Prime Video has announced the streaming date of Modern Love Hyderabad.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

</>

Hyderabad edition is also inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love. It brings together four creative minds of Indian cinema – Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

Modern Love Hyderabad will feature a bouquet of six heartwarming stories exploring different shades of love.

The anthology includes –