Modern Love Hyderabad Series To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From July 8, Poster Out
Hyderabad: After more than a month of Modern Love Mumbai’s premiere, Amazon Prime Video has announced the streaming date of Modern Love Hyderabad.
Hyderabad edition is also inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love. It brings together four creative minds of Indian cinema – Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.
Modern Love Hyderabad will feature a bouquet of six heartwarming stories exploring different shades of love.
The anthology includes –
- MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC DREAM PARTNER – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Revathy and Nithya Menen
- FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma
- WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT!– directed by Uday Gurrala, features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair
- WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya
- ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES – directed by Devika Bahudhanam, features Ulka Gupta and Naresh
- FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… – directed by Venkatesh Maha, features Komalee Prasad
