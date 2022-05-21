Model Sevayat Gurukul In Puri To Come Up In 4 Yrs

Puri: Bringing reforms to the 12th-century shrine, the Jagannath temple administration decided to set up a Model Gurukul for the servitors in Puri Town.

The government has agreed to execute a proposal on setting up ‘Sevayat Gurukul’ by reducing the number of servitors for making their children highly educated and learned.

Regarding this, a meeting took place here at the Bhakta Niwas of the temple on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deva, who discussed the terms of the Sevayat Gurukul.

According to sources, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Birla Education Foundation and the Shrimandir Adarsh ​​Gurukula Society.

The newly-constituted temple managing committee on Thursday decided to form Shree Mandir Adarsh Gurukul Society, which would manage the Adarsh Gurukul. The managing committee’s chairman, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, has been named president of the proposed Gurukul Society.

The society includes, among others, Vir Bikram Yadav, the chief administrator of the shrine, the development administrator, a technical expert and Madhavchandra Pujapanda, a member of the Pujapanda recruitment committee. The “Shrimandir Gurukul Fund” has been set up under the Society. This was informed by Madhav Mohapatra and Madhav Pujapanda, members of the management committee of the temple.

The practical in the subjects will be held at Jagannath temple to make the students expert in conducting rituals of deities smoothly. The servitors’ students, who will be studying at Gurukul, will be provided free education.

The free Adarsh Gurukul education is likely to follow the CBSE pattern up to Class XII. The students will also be trained in traditional seva puja and rituals of the temple.