Model Jennifer Pamplona Spent $600K To Be Kim Kardashian, Now Paying $120K To De-Transition and Be Herself

New York: Jennifer Pamplona, a model, went viral recently when she revealed to Caters that after undergoing 40 cosmetic operations over a period of 12 years in order to look like reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, she decided to ‘de-transition’ and go back to how she used to look before going under the knife.

Versace model Jennifer Pamplona, after spending nearly $600K on procedures to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike, has now paid $120K to “detransition” back to her former appearance.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” she said. “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian,” she was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Pamplona was only 17 years old when she had her first surgery. Since then, she has had “three rhinoplastic and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections”. The model also shared that she discovered she was “addicted to surgery”, and “wasn’t happy”. “I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket.”

“It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery that equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times,” she was quoted as saying.

Pamplona, on the other hand, reported problems following the “detransition” procedure, claiming that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. “I thought I was dying,” she explained. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’ “Thankfully, she is currently making progress toward recovery, but because she still has significant swelling and bruises, the procedure’s final effects are not yet clear.” But, the Brazilian said she already knows the painful procedure was worth it.

“The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Pamplona said. “I am now who I wanted to be, and I really now understand the meaning of life.”

“There are people who make it [surgery] look good on Instagram, but life isn’t perfect, and being addicted to surgery isn’t a good thing,” she explained, revealing she is working on a documentary, titled “Addiction,” about the dangers of the operations.

In order to help those with body dysmorphia, the model has teamed up with a physician to establish a foundation in Brazil. “I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful, and now I look even more beautiful,” she said.

Pamplona is now posting selfies taken following her “detransition” operation in an effort to expose the unsightly reality of cosmetic treatments.