Model Convict Prison Inaugurated In Athagarh

Cuttack: Odisha Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Model Convict Prison in Athagarh.

Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Home, Energy, Industries & MSME graced the inaugural function through the virtual platform. Cuttack MP Bhartuhari Mahatab attended the function as Guest of Honour.

Model Convict Prison, a first-of-its-kind in Odisha, has been constructed by Odisha State Police Housing Corporation out of 13th FCA grants. This model convict Jail has the capacity to house 500 prisoners (450 males & 50 females). There is provision for hospital building, industrial building, administrative building, School building, separate dining halls for male prisoners and female prisoners, kitchen complex, separate toilet blocks for male prisoners and female prisoners, and 12 nos. of cells for hardcore prisoners.

The aforesaid projects were estimated for Rs.11.83 Crores. Besides above, State Govt. has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 3.03 Crores towards staff Quarters. D.G. Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, IPS, D.I.G. of Prisons, Cuttack, Sr. Superintendent, Cuttack were present during the inauguration.

Jail Superintendent, Soubhagya Kumar Bal coordinated the arrangements. D.G. Prisons thanked Joint Manager, Cuttack Susanta Kumar Paikray and his team for the completion of the projects along with additional security parameters. Hon’ble Minister and MP visited the Jail Hospital and advised Prisoners towards reforms.