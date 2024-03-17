Model Code Of Conduct: Odisha CM’s Grievance Cell Closed Till Election Is Over

Bhubaneswar: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force for the general elections, the hearing of grievances by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell has been stopped till the end of the election process.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) made an official announcement stating that due to the enforcement of the Model Code, the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell will remain closed.

The hearing scheduled for Monday to address public grievances by District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police has been postponed. The District Collectors and SPs have been notified by Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, that the model code of conduct has come into force following the announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.