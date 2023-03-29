Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force In Jharsuguda From Today

Bhubaneswar: The model code of conduct came into force in Jharsuguda from today as the Election Commission declared the by-election for the assembly constituency.

A total of 2,21,070 people from the constituency will exercise their franchise at 253 polling stations, State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal said.

“With the announcement of the dates for the by-election, the model code of conduct will remain in force for all candidates, political parties, state and central government agencies in the entire district. We are fully prepared for the election,” he added.

A total of 253 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. As many as 1,10,320 male, 1,10,687 female and 63 third gender voters will exercise their franchise.

The required numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been brought in for the by-elections. The first phase of EVM checking has been completed, he added.

Arrangements will be made for drinking water, toilets, electricity connection, ramps for the movement of differently-abled people at all the polling stations, he informed.

Jharsuguda assembly seat fell vacant following the murder of former Health Minister Naba Das. The polling will be held on May 10 for which filing of nominations will begin on April 13 with a gazette notification and will continue till April 20. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.