Model Ansi Kabeer’s Mother Attempts Suicide After Daughter’s Death

Kerala: After hearing of Ansi Kabeer’s death in a car crash in Kochi, her mother reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at her home in Kerala.

She was discovered unconscious and police rushed her to a private hospital. Her condition is stable now, as per reports.

Ansi was the daughter of Razeena and her husband Kabeer, who is working abroad.

The information about Ansi’s death was officially intimated to a relative, who lives in the neighbourhood. When they went to Ansi’s house, the door was found locked from inside. It’s assumed that Razeena might have come to know about her daughter’s death through some other means and tried to take the extreme step.

The 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident near Vytilla in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1 am in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass. The car met with the accident when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over, the police informed.