Mock Drill Of Terrorist Attack Held At Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: A Counter terrorist multiagency Mock Drill was organised at Bhubaneswar Railway station jointly by Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP), to ensure operational preparedness and potency of contingency plans during a terrorist crisis at Railway stations.

The mock drill was conducted at Bhubaneswar Railway station, as Bhubaneswar Railway station is one of the busiest Railway stations, where a number of VIPs, dignitaries and common people travel through trains. Hence it is one of the vulnerable installation prone stations for militant attacks.

The Mock drill included the evacuation of passengers to a safe place, shifting of injured RPF officials to Hospital, information to local police, controlling over civilians and hostage rescue etc.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Special Operation Group/Chandaka, Government Railway Police (GRP), Commissionerate of Police, Traffic Police, Fire Brigade officials, State BDDS, medical staff, RPF dog squad and station staff participated in the Mock drill.

Kalyan Pattanaik, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operation), Khurda Road, was present along with M. Sambashiva Rao, Divisional Security Commissioner, Khurda Road and D.N.Tripathi, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), at Bhubaneswar Railway station during the Mock drill.