MoBus-Truck Collide Head-On In Khurda; 10 Passengers Injured

Khurda: As many as ten passengers were injured after a truck collided head-on with MoBus on the National Highway 16 in Khurda.

Sources said the collision was so intense that the truck driver got trapped inside the vehicle’s cabin. Later he was rescued after the rescue team cut open the cabin with a gas cutter.

The accident took place near Pitapalli Chhak while the MoBus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Khurda. Of the 10 injured bus passengers, two were women.

All the injured persons have been admitted to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. An investigation has been initiated by the Khurda Industrial Police at the mishap spot, sources added.