Mobile Tower Installation Fraud: DoT Issues Public Advisory

New Delhi: Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India has issued a Public Advisory on frauds related to installation of Mobile Tower.
It has come to the notice of DoT that some unscrupulous companies/ agencies/ individuals cheat general public and collect money by promising them hefty monthly rental etc. in the name of installation of Mobile Towers.
In this regard the public at large is hereby informed that:-
- DoT/ TRAI is not directly or indirectly involved in leasing/renting the premises for installation of mobile towers.
- DoT/ TRAI or its officers do not issue any “No Objection Certificate” for the installation of mobile towers.
- The updated list of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Infrastructure Providers (IP-1), authorized to install mobile towers, is available on DoT website i.e. https://dot.gov.in and https://dot.gov.in/infrastructure-provider.
- Public is hereby cautioned to be extra careful and verify the credentials of the company, in case any company/agency/individual asks for money for installation of mobile tower. The association of TSPs and IP-1s have confirmed that their members do not ask any money for installation of Mobile Towers.
- If any person comes across any such fraudulent activity, then he/ she may report the incident to local police authorities.
- In addition, the local field units of DoT may also be contacted whose contact details are available on DoT website at https://dot.gov.in/relatedlinks/director-general-telecom.
