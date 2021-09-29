Mobile Toilets Installed For Traffic Cops Go Defunct In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had installed mobile toilets in the city in 2019. However, now the mobile toilets are now left defunct and abandoned on the roadsides.

According to reports, the civic body had installed the mobile toilets between Jagmara-Bermunda, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Nicco Park Chowk, Nalco Chowk, Shastri Nagar, Housing Board Chowk, and Power House Chowk, in the city for on-duty Traffic and Police personnel to relieve themselves. But now many of the mobile toilets are left to rot on the roadside.

These mobile toilets were installed at places lacking ‘Sulabh Sauchalayas’ especially for women and lady police or traffic personnel. However, in due course of time, the mobile toilets have become defunct and the civic body is least bothered to revive the facility. As a result, the mobile toilets are left abandoned on the roadside.

As per reports, former Police DG, Bijay Kumar Sharma, with the help of BMC, had ensured establishment of 8 mobile toilets for 400 traffic personnel, 190 traffic volunteers deployed in 52 traffic posts in the city. Among them, around 70 were women police/traffic personnel and 100 women traffic volunteers who work 8 hours a day.

Each mobile toilet has four compartments, two each for men and women traffic personnel. The mobile toilet is equipped with a water tank, washbasin, exhaust fan, and light for the convenience of the users.

With the mobile toilets now lying in a defunct state, the women traffic personnel and volunteers are facing a lot of hurdles due to lack of public toilets near traffic posts. However, the BMC is yet to address the issue.