Mobile-Snatchers Gang Busted In Puri; Four Held, 6 Stolen Handsets Recovered

Puri: The police have busted another inter-district mobile-snatchers gang with the arrest of four miscreants and seizure of six stolen cellphones on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Bibhuti Das (20), Dhusa Bhoi (25), Ashok Sahoo (26), and Aditya Bhoi (21). All four hail from Bramhagiri in this district.

According to police, the miscreants were engaged in snatching mobile phones from tourists in the pilgrim town over the past few days. A total of six mobile handsets have been recovered from their possession.

A case (77/21) has been registered under Section 392 of the IPC by the Town Police Station in this regard and the accused forwarded to the court.

Puri Police has launched a drive to put a check on snatching activities in the city area including Sea Beach, Baliapanda and Kumbharpada police stations.

A special team led by Puri Town PS IIC had busted a mobile-snatchers gang including receivers with the arrest of seven accused persons and recovery of 17 stolen mobile phones.

4 arrested & 6 mobiles recovered. In total 2 Gangs busted, 11 arrested and 23 mobiles recovered in last 10 days@DGPOdisha @odisha_police @cmo_odisha @Puri_Official pic.twitter.com/XuW4eWorn1 — Puri Police (@SPPuri1) April 11, 2021

