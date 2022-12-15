Mobile phones banned for servitors, officials inside Srimandir from Jan 2023

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has decided to restrict servitors and officials from carrying mobile phones inside Srimandir from the 1st of January, 2023.

The decision to ban the use of mobile phones by servitors and officials was taken in the meeting of the temple management committee chaired by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb today at Niladri Bhakti Niwas.

However, there will be only one mobile phone inside the Srimandir only for information about the rituals of the Holy Trinity.

The ban on smartphones inside the 12th-century shrine will come into effect from the 1st of January 2023. Earlier, the devotees were only barred from carrying mobile phones inside the Shree Jagannath Temple.

The SJTA informed that two dedicated counters will be set up near the Singhadwar and the Southern gate where the servitors and other officials can deposit their mobile phones before entering Srimandir.

From January 1, devotees, servitors, police, and administrative officers cannot take mobile phones inside the temple and the SJTA has decided to strictly implement the new regulation this time.

Apart from the ban on mobile phones, several other issues and proposals were approved at the crucial Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

An MoU was signed today with Birla Education Society for an Adarsh Gurukul for the children of Srimandir servitors. For this, 34 acres of land in Matitota Mauza has been registered under the name of Adarsh Gurukul Society. The target is to complete the Adarsh Gurukul work on schedule.