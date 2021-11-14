Mobile Phone Tower Catches Fire In Daringbadi; Network Connectivity Hit

Daringbadi: A major fire broke out at a private mobile phone tower located at Daringbadi Charichhak in Kandhamal district disrupting network connectivity for users in the locality.

According to sources, at around 5.30 PM the fire erupted from the inverter room of the Jio cell phone tower. Some locals spotted thick smoke billowing out from the tower.

Soon the fire engulfed the entire room and the flames went high following which the local at the nearby market informed the fire services personnel, sources said.

On intimation from locals, a fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames after an hour of ordeal. It is assumed that the fire may have erupted from a short-circuit, said fire personnel.