Mobile Phone Looter Held In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a mobile phone looter in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar and seized the looted mobile phone, cash and the wallet from him.

The accused has been identified as Guru Charan Prusty (24) of Tractor Padia Basti in Puri district.

As per reports, one Santosh Parimanik has complained in the police station that, two persons allegedly beat him and looted his mobile phone, cash his wallet from him near Crown Hotel while he was returning home from his office. as a result, he fell on the road and sustained injuries.

Based on the complaint registered in the police station, the police initiated an investigation and apprehended the accused. Also, the police have seized the looted mobile phone, Rs. 9,500 cash and the wallet in which he had kept his Aadhaar card.

During interrogation, the accused has confessed everything before the police. A manhunt has been launched to catch the other associate of the accused.