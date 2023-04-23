Mobile Internet Services Resume In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: After being suspended for 10 days in the aftermath of violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations here, mobile internet services resumed in Odisha’s Sambalpur town, today.

The services were restricted since April 13 to curb circulation of inflammatory messages and prevent misuse of social media.

While internet connectivity on broadband and leased line was restored on Friday, the same for mobile phone users was kept suspended.

On the other hand, curfew timings have been relaxed from 5 am to 8 pm here.