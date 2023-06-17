Mob Sets Warehouse On Fire In Imphal, Clashes With Rapid Action Force

Imphal: After torching a warehouse, a riotous mob battled with Manipur’s Rapid Action Force in Imphal on Friday evening. Police deployed tear gas shells to disperse the group, believing it might attack nearby houses, news agency PTI reported.

“The riot occurred near the Imphal palace grounds,” officials were quoted by PTI in its report.

Firefighters and security officials hurried to the scene, bringing the warehouse fire under control and preventing it from spreading to surrounding residences.

The land belonged to a retired senior IAS official from the tribal tribe.

Earlier last night, a crowd vandalised Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh’s residence in Imphal town and attempted to burn it down, according to authorities.

This comes following the burning of two houses and fights between the Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a crowd on Thursday afternoon in the heart of Imphal metropolis.

According to authorities, the crowd that roamed the area late Thursday night battled with security officers.