“Mo-Ward” Intensive Awareness Drive To Be Held In Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: A close vision of ward-wise progress can ensure better performance in sanitation. Commissioner Vijaya Amrut Kulange has instructed to implement “Mo Ward” concept while doing sanitation and other developmental activities under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

To start with, he has advised ensuring Mission Zero GPS Drive in wards where cleanliness will indicate zero visibility of grass, plastic and soil on the road. Zone level committee will be formed to ensure the progress of activities. Ward level team taking Engineer, Sanitary Inspectors, Sanitation Experts, Swachha Sathi, Swachha Supervisors, ward residents, senior citizens/ students, and Women Self Help Groups will be the driving force to ensure Zero GPS.

An intensive awareness drive will be undertaken to promote five-metre distance cleanliness in front and around the vending area. Each business unit will be asked to ensure cleanliness around its premises and to keep required size bins segregated for garbage disposal. Likewise, residents will also be informed about the drive for their cooperation. The waste segregation mandate will be strictly followed in the residential areas. Ward-wise lighting status will also be a part of the initiative, told Commissioner.

He also told that night sweeping will ensure a clean atmosphere for our citizens every morning and this is how we can encourage active community participation. However, Commissioner has asked the team to start the Mo Ward meeting soon.

In the same meeting, it was decided to hold ward wise meeting taking area residents, business unit representatives, SHGs and RWAs, corporators and ward officers who will steer the process in consultation with the concerned ZDC.

Additional Commissioner Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Dy. Commissioner Sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Sanitation and Engineering Wings of BMC were present at the meeting.