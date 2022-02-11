Mo School to aid learning loss of students with alumni intervention: Chairperson Susmita Bagchi

Bhubaneswar: ‘Mo School’ has firmed its base as a successful example of the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. Not only has the programme revolutionised the education sector of the state but has also enabled Odisha to stand a class apart from the other states. It is our responsibility to uphold the trust and confidence of the people who have been associated with Mo School. We are on a continuous quest of amplifying his programme and reaching out to every govt. and govt. aided schools of the state. It is our primary responsibility to connect a greater number of alumni members with their alma mater, said Smt. Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School.

Addressing the 9th Governing Council Meeting of Mo School through virtual mode on Friday, Smt. Bagchi said, “Given the breadth of the projects being implemented under Mo School, emphasis is being laid on the monitoring at the school level. Steps are also being taken to ensure the timely completion of the projects and that students are amply benefitted from these projects. She also added that proper tabs are being kept on the transparency of these projects.

Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept., said that prominence has emerged in digitally skilling the teachers and students of govt and govt aided schools of the state. Numerous programmes are being implemented in collaboration with many international organisations. Mo School is committed to providing a platform for the all-round development of the students; academics, digital technology and sports being at the forefront. Sethi also instructed to lay attention to the all-round development of the schools and students of the tribal belts.

Underlying attention is also showcased in ensuring community involvement and participation to check the transparency of the 5T High School Programme. Meetings with headteachers, alumni and SMC members were held in as many as 3415 high schools to seek their valuable support in the transformation programme. The decision was taken to set up a team to look into the skills and growth of teachers and students in the educational arena and curate teaching aids. Similarly, it was also decided to identify and reward the three best performing teachers of every district.

Mo School will start alumni driven school-based aspiration programme in high schools to encourage alumni members to contribute through their service for the holistic development of the students. Each school will create its alumni database with its current address and contact details, including the current profession. An alumni committee will be formed at the school level to promote sports, Science and cultural activities among students. Apart from this, talk sessions, career counselling classes and mentoring programme will be organised by the dedicated alumni committee. Mo School will encourage the alumni committees to organise community service activities in the village every year with participation from the community.

In a bid to promote learning practice among elementary and secondary students, Mo School in collaboration with UNICEF will conduct a special programme for next 2 years. The major focus of the collaboration will be to address the learning loss of students due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The welcome address and thank you note of the meeting were delivered by Anupam Saha, SPD-OSEPA and Member Secretary. Amarjit Jena, Chief Operating Officer, Mo School deliberated the panel on the status of the implemented projects. The meeting also witnessed the presence of Smt. Poonam Guha Tapas Kumar, Director, SC & ST Dept, Prabir Kumar Khillar, Officer on Special Duty, Mo School along with Collector, Dhenkanal and Project Director, DRDA.