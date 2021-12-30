Mo School Abhiyan To Reach 50K Schools In Odisha By 2022

Bhubaneswar: Efforts are underway to reach out to all government and govt-aided schools in the state and by the end of 2022, target has been set to incorporate Mo School Abhiyan in 50,000 schools in Odisha, said Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept at the 31st EC of ‘Mo School’ on Thursday held in virtual mode.

Sahu has ordered schools that have received financial grants to pace up the project works. The schools that have delayed the initiation of the project works even after receiving financial grants long back, have been ordered to return the funds soon. Headmasters of the schools that have till date not utilized the funds will be reprimanded, said Principal Secretary.

Complying with the instructions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, decision has been taken to incorporate non-core activities in Mo School. Along with the primary activities of Mo School, now schools can engage outsourced manpower for varied exercises such as maintenance of school infrastructure, maintenance of garden and nutrition garden, sanitation and cleanliness of campus, engagement of security agency, computer handholding, spoken English, art, music and dance. Special coaching classes can also be organized for the students. Additionally, schools can also indulge in specified activities through ‘Mo School’ with the permission of the Collector. Schools can send their desired proposals after consultation with individuals or organisations that have provided financial assistance. A 2X matching grant for the non-core activities will be provided by the state government as informed by Satybrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept.

Chairing the 31st EC of ‘Mo School’ on Thursday in virtual mode, Sahu said that efforts are underway to reach out to all government and government-aided schools in the state. By the end of 2022, target has been set to incorporate ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ in 50,000 schools in Odisha. Sahu has ordered prompt action in this regard.

To facilitate the process, special alumni events will be held in 58,000 schools from Jan 26 to 31. The events will be held at both school and district level. Along with alumni, members of the school management committee and headteachers will remain present and make plans for the overall development of the school. Alumni with the current students will exchange ideas and guide them for the future.

The current Executive Council meeting approved a total of Rs18.30 crore projects in 23 districts of Odisha. In the last one month, more than 11,000 alumni have joined the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’. The alumni have provided a financial assistance of Rs4.86 crore for the development of their schools. Balasore has received the highest financial assistance of Rs2.36 crore, followed by Rs23.96 lakh in Sonepur, Rs23.68 lakh in Bargarh, Rs19.21 lakh in Jajpur and in Jagatsinghpur, alumni have donated Rs17.87 lakh. At present, a total of 6.27 lakh alumni have been connected in the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’.

On the other hand, ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ has received Rs1.23 Cr. From various CSR funds that will be utilized in various developmental activities of the school. Coupled with the alumni grants, CSR funds and 2X matching grant from the state govt., the Executive Council has approved projects worth Rs18.30 Cr.

The Pricipal Secretary has ordered to reach out to 42,000 primary and upper primary schools in the state. Shri Sahu has advised to conduct awareness programmes in the districts that are lagging behind. ‘Social Audit’ has been launched by ‘Mo School’ to emphasize transparency and accountability. While social audits have been started in 150 schools of 30 districts, plans are underway to conduct social audits in the 35,000 project schools across the state.

The meeting was held in the presence of State Project Director- OSEPA, Director, Higher Secondary, Director, Secondary Education, Director, Primary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Additional Secretary, S&ME department, Financial Advisor, S&ME department, Chief Operating Officer and Officer on Special Duty, Mo School.