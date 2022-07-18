Mo School Abhiyan: Proposals worth Rs 131.73 Cr approved

Bhubaneswar: Complying with the ever-increasing interest of the students of the govt schools for scientific learning, Mo School in collaboration with Odisha Bigyan Academy and Regional Science Centre is facilitating programmes aligned with scientific programmes. Recently, scientific workshops and training sessions were conducted to develop scientific temperament among students and teachers. Further decisions have been taken to organise Mobile science exhibitions in the near future. Along the same line, Mo School has joined hands with the Institute of Mathematics and Applications, Bhubaneswar to help students develop interest in mathematics. ‘Mathematics Mela’ will soon be organised for students of high school and upper primary schools with the support of both the organisations and the collaboration will also aid in the skill development of the mathematics teachers. In these regards, decisions have been taken in the 35th Executive Council of Mo School Abhiyan.

Chairing the meeting through virtual mode on Monday, Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education Dept. laid emphasis on the infrastructural development of the govt. schools under Mo School Abhiyan. The council was pleased with the record number of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) submitted to the office of the Mo School within a month’s time. Proposals worth ₹131.73 crores from 26 districts have been approved in the Executive Council. Within a month, 10,672 alumni have joined hands with Mo School Abhiyan and have contributed ₹5.06 crores for the development of their alma mater.

Mo School Abhiyan has received grants worth ₹38.85 crore from various CSR funds. Coupled with the donors’ contribution, CSR funds and a 2X matching grant from the state govt., the Executive Council has approved projects worth ₹131.73 crores which will be availed in the development of the 1557 primary, upper primary and high schools across the state. The alumni have contributed ₹1.12 crores in Balasore, ₹42 lakh in Cuttack, ₹25.22 lakhs in Bhadrak, ₹24.27 lakhs in Sambalpur and ₹18.94 lakhs in Mayurbhanj districts respectively. Till date, 6.85 lakh alumni have been connected with Mo School Abhiyan. Mo School has received ₹644 Crores in the 2022-23 financial year for the third phase of High School Transformation and to accelerate the pace of Mo School projects. Proposal for the transformation of 2159 high schools out of the remaining 4310 high schools from the first and second phase of High School Transformation was also sought.

To encourage codding lessons among the students of the transformed high schools, Code Club activities have been kickstarted in 1076 high schools. In the meantime, training on coding and programming were conducted for 413 teachers from 30 districts. For the safety of the assets procured in the transformed high schools, it was instructed to engage security personnel to safeguard the same and funds under ‘Mo School’ in the transformed schools may be utilised in this regard. Similarly, every transformed schools will be profited with the installation of CCTVs, lightening arresters and fire extinguishers. Internet facilities will be provided in all the transformed schools under the High School Transformation Programme. Sri Sethi has instructed that special attention be given on internet connectivity in the schools of the remote areas and ensure students of these areas avail the benefits of internet facilities.

Mo School in collaboration with TATA Trusts and Livolink Foundation has set up an Academic Resource Centre in Kandhamal district under the primary school transformation programme. The centre will play a pivotal role in the skill development of the primary teachers. With the support of Mo School different co-curricular activities will be organised in

300 transformed schools to boost the holistic development of the students and skill development of the teachers. A suggestive list of activities will be provided to the schools and awareness drives will be conducted every month for the students. Special programmes will be organised to promote dance, music, art and crafts, sports, spoken English, foreign language, coding and leadership skills among students. It has been collectively instructed to organise various competitions and programmes to aware students on health and nutrition.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of Sri Anupam Saha, State Project Director- OSEPA and Member Secretary- Mo School, Sri Pratap Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, S&ME Dept., Sri Ratikanta Mohapatra, Financial Advisor, S&ME Dept., Director, Secondary Education, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Sri Amarjit Jena, COO, Mo School and Sri Prabir Kumar Khillar, OSD, Mo School.