Mo School Abhiyan: Projects worth Rs 95 cr approved for 23 dists

Bhubaneswar: The 26th Executive Council meeting of ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept. The meeting, which was held in virtual mode this month in view of COVID-19 outbreak, approved projects worth Rs 95 crore in 23 districts of Odisha. In the last one month, more than 23 thousand alumni have joined the Mo School Abhiyan. Alumni members along with various philanthropic organisations have contributed Rs 11.56 crore for the development of schools across the state. The alumni contributed Rs 1.75 crore in Balasore, Rs 35.74 lakh in Cuttack, Rs 21.45 lakh in Bargarh, Rs 17.16 lakh in Jajpur and Rs 16.77 lakh in Dhenkanal.

In addition, a financial aid of Rs 20 crore has been granted to Mo School Abhiyan from various CSR funds for the development of government schools in the state. The executive council has approved a total of Rs 94.70 crore projects including double the matching grants by the state govt in addition to the funds. Balasore records the highest amount of alumni contribution for 7th consecutive time. While the district has received huge support for the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’, various development projects under Mo School are being implemented in every high school.

To date, as many as 5.48 lakh alumni have been associated with the Mo School Abhiyan, while more than 35,000 schools in all districts of the state have joined the campaign. A congratulatory message from Hon’ble Chief Minister has been sent to the each alumni member who has joined the Mo School Abhiyan for the holistic development of their alma mater.

The ‘5T High School Transformation Programme’ under the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ has focused on the academic enrichment of the students in govt schools. A special ‘Academic Committee’ has been set up for this purpose comprising of senior officials of “Mo School” and the Department of Schools and Mass Education. In the upcoming days, the committee will recommend strategies regarding strengthening of academic enrichment of schools. Focus will be made in the schools labelled under the ‘5T- High School Transformation Programme’ along with other govt schools. Steps have been taken to launch the IBM Stem program to empower girls’ students in science, technology and mathematics in 1,000 schools under the 5T-High School Transformation programme. Special training programmes have been planned from July 27 for the skill development of teachers under state govt’s ‘5T High School Transformation Programme’. Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept Sri Satyabrata Sahu has directed Mo School officials to visit the districts on a regular basis to conduct supportive supervision at school-level under 5T High School Transformation Programme.

Virtual meetings are being held at regular intervals for mentors, alumni members and headmasters for the overall development of the schools through Mo School’s School Adoption Programme. Similarly, the ‘Learning Camps’, which had been stalled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, is scheduled to start from August. The motive behind the launch of Learning Camp Program is to encourage reading habits among the students and devise ways to attract them towards books while schools remain closed. To ensure the effective implementation of Mo School Programme at school-level, soon surprise visit to districts will be carried out by Mo School and S&ME Department officials.

Among others state project director, OSEPA, Director, Secondary Education, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Additional secretary, S&ME Department, Financial Advisor, OSEPA, Chief Operating Officer, Mo School Abhiyan and OSD-Mo School Abhiyan participated in the meeting.