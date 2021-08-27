Mo School Abhiyan: Projects Worth Rs 21.96 Crores Approved

Bhubaneswar: The 27th Executive Council meeting of ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, S&ME Dept. The meeting, which was held in virtual mode this month in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, approved projects worth Rs 21.96 crores in 29 districts of Odisha.

Within a month, 30,768 alumni have joined the Mo School Abhiyan and have donated Rs7.32 crore for the development of their respective schools. The alumni have contributed Rs3 crores in Balasore, Rs38.44 lakh in Khordha, Rs35.67 lakh in Cuttack, Rs34.84 in Sambalpur, Rs31.43 lakh in Bhadrak and Rs29.88 lakh in Boudh respectively. Sri K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Balasore District Collector and Sri Ranjan Kumar Giri, District Education Officer were highly praised for their tireless efforts in instrumenting the highest donor contribution in Balasore district for the 8th consecutive term.

With the record number of alumni associating with Mo School Abhiyan, the total number is now nearing 6 lakhs. To accelerate the development process of the schools under the School Adoption Programme (SAP)- an initiative under Mo School Abhiyan, virtual meetings with mentors, alumni and headmasters of the schools will be held from the 1st week of September. In a bid to boost the sense of community participation, ‘Pratham’ and ‘Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti’ will be conducting learning camps for the primary school students of around 5000 locations of both rural and urban areas. Earlier the programmes had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It has been decided to hand over the maintenance work of school infrastructure, gardens and assets created under Mo School Abhiyan to the local Mission Shakti- Self Help Groups. The EC will submit a proposal to the state government in this regard. Orientation programmes will be conducted to polish the digital skills of the teachers. To digitally enable the teachers with 21st-century skills, a proposal to sign an MoU with ‘Quest Alliance’ is underway. With this, in the next 3 years more than 20 thousand teachers of 4 thousand schools and 16 lakh students will become competent in the digital arena. With the support of TATA Trusts, alumni members and the community, the development of primary schools in Kandhamal and Rayagada districts is being aimed at.

The EC has instructed the authorities of Mo School to form a special team to monitor the progress of school projects under Mo School Abhiyan. The team will vigilantly look at the ongoing projects at the state, district and school levels. In addition, schools have been asked to submit utilisation certificates for the completed project as soon as possible and a team has been formed at the district level to monitor the development.

SPD-OSEPA, Director, Secondary Education, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Additional secretary, S&ME Department, Financial Advisor, OSEPA, Chief Operating Officer, Mo School Abhiyan and OSD-Mo School Abhiyan participated in the meeting.