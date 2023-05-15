Mo Sarkar, a feedback based-governance

Bhubaneswar: Mo Sarkar is a one-of-its-kind initiative started by the Odisha government to inject professionalism and a sustained behavioural change in public offices and functionaries through a random feedback mechanism that directly connects to the government with the citizens.

It is an important transformative initiate aligning with the 5T Model. The Housing and Urban Development Department through its dedicated MO Sarkar Cell regular feedback from citizen, stake holders are taken to ensure transparency in taking forward the Government activities.

To add to this the department has introduced one dedicated “Mo Sahar Sarkar” feedback cell with dedicated professionals to support to “Mo Sarkar” Cell. Basing of the feedback of the cell appropriate actions on various issues are being taken by the department.

Recently, one Junior Engineer at Rourkela Municipal Corporation- Lal Mohan Soren has been suspended for taking bribe from Contractor for taking up development activities found to have taken bribe of Rs 25000 each from the concerned contractor for processing files for payment for development works i.e. construction of Government quarter and Boundary work of Rourkela Bus stand and Kalyan Mandap Township, according to Housing and Urban Development Department sources.