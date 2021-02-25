Mo College concept to boost quality education in Odisha: Minister Arun Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said ‘Mo College’ concept will further develop the education system in the state.

Interacting with all the Principals of Degree Colleges in the state through the Webinar on Thursday, Dr Sahoo said Mo College will act as a bridge between the institutions and the students staying abroad. He said this will be helpful for the development of infrastructure of the institutions.

Participating in the Webinar, Akash Das Nayak said the Mo College concept is based on broad thinking and added that the initiative will help improve the quality of education. He said all intrinsic qualities of students would be brought to the fore through such initiatives.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra said Mo College campaign has been activated and added that a corpus fund has been developed for its progress.