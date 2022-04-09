Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak Inaugurates New Infra & Blood Donation Camp at City-Based College

Bhubaneswar: Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak inaugurated the newly built Two-Wheeler cum Cycle Stand and a Mega Blood Donation Camp at Raja Madhusudan Dev Degree College Bhubaneswar on Saturday in presence of Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout. A total of 100 units of blood were collected at the event. The Chairperson also inspected the e-Library work in progress during his visit.

The welcome address was given by Principal Prashant Rout while the meeting was presided by Sub Collector Bhubaneswar and College Governing Body President Debabrata Sahoo. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mo College Coordinator Dr Prabin Kumar Sahoo.

“The Mo College Abhijan has truly changed the way, a college functions and this amazing initiative has made our colleges and Universities a thing to be proud of. Consequently, with the holistic development of higher education institutions, the students are bound to benefit. This will fulfil the motto of Mo College Abhijan”, opined Shri Susant Rout Hon’ble MLA Bhubaneswar North.

Interacting with the students and guests on the occasion, Akash Dasnayak said, “A college is celebrated as ‘Gyan Bhumi’ and such institutions are bound to rise in the future. Today’s students are immensely talented and the faculty members must guide students to realise their strength and harness their potential. I am very happy to see that aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik; this college has undergone true transformation under Mo College Abhijan.”

Among others, Mo College Governing Body Member Tanmay Swain, around 400 students, Alumnis, faculty and staff attended the event.