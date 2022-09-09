Mo College Abhijan: Odisha Govt Releases Over Rs 85L for Developmental Projects In 13 Colleges

Bhubaneswar: The Mo College Abhijan, a flagship initiative of the Odisha Government for providing a thriving platform for the overall development of Universities and Colleges in the state, has released a total project cost amounting to Rs 85,84,705 for 13 Colleges in the state for undertaking a variety of developmental projects.

These colleges include Anchalika Degree College, Talmul (Angul), Remuna Degree College, Remuna (Balasore), Panchayat Samiti College, Gaisilat (Baragarh), Subhadra Mahatab Mahavidyalaya, Asureswar (Cuttack), Udayanath Autonomous College of Science & Technology, Cuttack, Mahanadi Vihar Women’s Degree College, Cuttack, Indira Gandhi Women’s College Cuttack, Dhenkanal Autonomous College, Dhenkanal, Laxmipriya Degree College, Kodala (Ganjam), Anandapur College, Keonjhar, Khunta Degree Mahavidyalaya, Khunta (Mayurbhanj), Saraswata Snataka Mahavidyalaya Mayurbhanj, and Jamankira Degree College Jamankira Sambalpur.

It may be noted that the projects at these colleges which will be completed under the Mo College Abhijan include: the construction of toilets for boys and girls, procurement of DG set, construction of cycle stand, procurement of computers and peripherals, procurement of A/C, water cooler, procurement of furniture, construction & maintenance of college building, renovation of reading room cum conference hall, renovation of college canteen, renovation of ladies common room, construction of boundary wall, construction of basketball field & procurement of accessories and construction of boy’s common room.

This flagship program, under the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has connected 30 district Colleges and all Universities in the state in line with the theme, ‘Giving Back to Alma Mater’.