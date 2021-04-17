Mo Bus To Run On Revised Timing From Tomorrow; No Mask No Entry

Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus service in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will run on revised timings from tomorrow, informed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the night curfew will be imposed in the twin cities from today 9 PM to 5 AM of next day until further orders.

Taking note of the restrictions on public movement here, the CRUT has revised the timing of the Mo Bus operation. As per the new timetable of Mo Bus, the first bus will leave from Origin point at 7 AM and the last bus will leave at 7 PM.

📢 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 Here is the new time table of #MoBus w.e.f 18.04.21.👇 While the first bus will leave from origin point at 7 AM,the last bus will leave at 7 PM.

➡️ 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒅

➡️ 𝑵𝒐 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒌 𝑵𝒐 𝑬𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒚 Together let’s ensure travelling is safe. pic.twitter.com/aP692ps7nl — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) April 17, 2021

The CRUT has informed that passengers not wearing mask will be barred from boarding the Mo Bus. Besides, the city bus will also run only with the seating capacity and no riders will be allowed to travel by standing.

Here is the revised time table of Mo Bus:-