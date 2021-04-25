Mo Bus To Run As Per Schedule During Weekdays

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus service will be available as per the usual schedule during the weekdays, informed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday.

The CRUT, in a tweet, informed that Mo Bus operation also will resume on Route 29 E from tomorrow (Monday) onwards with minor changes in timings from 26.04.21(Monday).

Operation will resume on Route 29 E tomorrow onwards. Minor changes in timings w.e.f 26.04.21(Monday).
➡️ Standing Not Allowed
➡️ No Mask No Entry

