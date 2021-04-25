Mo Bus To Run As Per Schedule During Weekdays
Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus service will be available as per the usual schedule during the weekdays, informed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday.
The CRUT, in a tweet, informed that Mo Bus operation also will resume on Route 29 E from tomorrow (Monday) onwards with minor changes in timings from 26.04.21(Monday).
📢 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞#MoBus 🚌 service will be available as per usual schedule during the weekdays.
Operation will resume on Route 29 E tomorrow onwards.
Minor changes in timings w.e.f 26.04.21(Monday).Here’s the updated time table👇
➡️ Standing Not Allowed
➡️ No Mask No Entry pic.twitter.com/Z9VkmSTKH4
#MoBus schedule for rest of the routes w.e.f. 26.4.21 (Monday).👇 pic.twitter.com/1WzFdpW3KW
