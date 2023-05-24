Mo Bus To Roll In All GPs Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to start the ‘Mo Bus’ service in the rural areas of the State. The ‘Mo Bus’ transport facility will from blocks to Panchayats under Laxmi scheme.

In the first phase, ,the bus service will operate in the GPs in the six districts of the State as a pilot project. The districts are Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Gajapati, informed Commerce & Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee on Wednesday.

The Transport Secretary added that the Mo Bus service will be expanded to all GPs of the State thereafter.