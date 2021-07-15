Mo Bus To Resume Regular Operation From July 19

Mo Bus
Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus services in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will resume regular operation from July 19 (Monday), the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) informed on Thursday.

“Regular #MoBus Bus service will resume from 19.07.21, Monday. Further details will be shared later,” CRUT said in a tweet.

The CRUT further informed that the shuttle services for incoming passengers will continue from railway station to Cuttack and Khordha even on weekend shutdown from Friday to Sunday and from BPI Airport to the city railway station.

