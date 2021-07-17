Mo Bus to resume from Monday

Bhubaneswar: In accordance with Govt. of Odisha order, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume Mo Bus service from Jul 19, 2021, Monday.

Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT said:

Initially 87 buses will operate on 16 routes of Capital Region. We will keep adding more buses and routes over a period of time

The buses will operate on the following routes from Monday-Friday (7 AM-6 PM)to begin with.

Regular Mo Bus service will remain suspended on the weekends. However, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from Railway Station to Cuttack &Khordha and shuttle service will be available from Airport to Railway Station during the weekends.

No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses. All the crew members have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board the buses in which all the seats are occupied.

Mahapatro further said:

It is in their own interest they should not crowd the buses. We request them to cooperate with the crew members.

She further added that wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers. No mask, no entry. We appeal all the commuters to take precautions while they commute in MoBus. They are requested to carry sanitizers as well.

It may be noted that all the crew members have been inoculated with two doses of vaccine. Also, cleaning and disinfection of Mo Buses are being done on daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses.