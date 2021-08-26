Mo Bus
Mo Bus To Provide Services On 29th Aug For OSSSC RI Exam

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to provide services on 29th August (Sunday) for the candidates of the Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) RI Examination.

CRUT took its Twitter handle to share the information.

Notably, passengers wearing masks and only up to seating capacity are allowed to commute in Mo Bus.

