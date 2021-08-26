Mo Bus To Provide Services On 29th Aug For OSSSC RI Exam

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to provide services on 29th August (Sunday) for the candidates of the Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) RI Examination.

CRUT took its Twitter handle to share the information.

📢 Notice This is the updated schedule for the OSSSC RI Exam Special #MoBus service on 29/08/2021.Weekend shuttle service from the Railway Station to Khordha & Cuttack and from the Airport to Railway Station will also continue.#NoMaskNoEntry#StandingNotAllowed @MOBBY_MoBus pic.twitter.com/hmfE45CiNb — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) August 26, 2021

Notably, passengers wearing masks and only up to seating capacity are allowed to commute in Mo Bus.