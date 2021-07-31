Mo Bus Service To Resume On All Routes From Monday

Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume Mo Bus service on all the routes across the Capital Region from August 2, 2021, Monday.

“In total 194 buses will operate on 25 routes from 7 AM-7 PM on the weekdays(Monday-Friday),” informed Smt. DiptiMahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

Regular Mo Bus service will continue to remain suspended on the weekends. As earlier, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from Railway Station to Cuttack &Khordha and shuttle service will be available from Airport to Railway Station during the weekends.

No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses. Wearing of the mask is compulsory for all the passengers. SmtMahapatro further added. “No mask, no entry. We appeal all the commuters to continue taking precautions while they commute in Mo Bus.”

It may be noted that all the crew members have been inoculated with two doses of vaccine. Also, cleaning and disinfection of Mo Buses are being done on daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses.