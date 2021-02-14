Mo Bus service to remain suspended till 2 PM tomorrow
Mo Bus service to remain suspended till 2 PM tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In view of 7 hours Odisha Bandh tomorrow, the Mo Bus service will remain suspended in the first half of the day.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) informed on Twitter that the city buses will remain off-road till 2 PM tomorrow owing to the state-wide shutdown.

Operation of Mo bus service will resume from 2 PM onwards with thin frequency, the tweet read.

On February 9, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik had called for a state-wide shutdown on February 15th to protest against the rising fuels prices.

