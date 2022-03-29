Mo Bus
‘Mo Bus’ Service To Be Available In Puri From April 1

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: The city bus service of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Tuesday announced that its ‘Mo Bus’ service will be available in Puri from April 1.

Taking to Twitter, CRUT has made this announcement. Initially ‘Mo Bus’ will ply on two routes-route nos. 52 and 53.


Route no.52 is the route from Puri bus stand to the lighthouse via Puri railway station, Zilla School, Tourist Office sea beach road, Chaitanya Square and Swarga Dwar and vice-versa.

Similarly, Route no. 53 is from Malatipatapur bus stand to Puri bus stand via Bira Harekrushnapur, Bata Mangala, Atharnala, Matiapada square and vice-versa.

