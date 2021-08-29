Mo Bus
Mo Bus Service In Three New Routes From Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday announced that Mo Bus will run on three new routes from September 1st.

Mo Bus will move on new Route No. 71 connecting Baramunda to Konark via Rasulgarh and Route No. 35 from Master Canteen to Jaydev Pitha. Besides, Route No. 9 has been introduced for commuters from Acharya Vihar to Patia via Niladri Vihar.

 

However, the CRUT announced that due to extremely low ridership, Route No. 51 from Baramunda to Puri will be cancelled from September 1.

