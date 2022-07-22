Mo Bus, other private buses on Bhubaneswar-Konark route stay off roads

Bhubaneswar: The bus services on the Konark-Bhubaneswar and Kakatpur-Bhubaneswar routes were hit owing to the ongoing tussle between the Mo Bus authorities and Konark and Nimapara Private Bus Owners’ Association.

The Konark and Nimapara Private Bus Owners’ Association has suspended the service on Konark-Bhubaneswar and Kakatpur-Bhubaneswar routes. The association has alleged the Mo Buses plying between Bhubaneswar and Konark are running without permit.

Besides putting their buses off the road, the association has also made the Mo Buses coming to Konark stop at Konark bus stand.