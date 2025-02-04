A tragic accident occurred near Raghunathpur village on Nandankanan Road, where a Mo Bus (OD-02 BJ 9406) claimed the life of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, triggering protests by local residents.

The deceased, identified as Muni Juadi, was a Class 6 student at Nandankanan School. Her family had migrated from Sambalpur and had been residing in a farm near Raghunathpur village.



The accident took place around 8:10 AM when Muni was cycling to buy household essentials. The bus hit her from behind, and its front wheels ran over her head, dragging her along with her bicycle for nearly 100 meters, causing her instant death.



Following the accident, the bus driver surrendered at Nandankanan Police Station. However, outraged locals blocked the main road, demanding justice for the tribal family, stricter traffic regulations, and the installation of speed breakers at key junctions to prevent further mishaps.



Senior police officials, including Zone ACP Ramesh Chandra Bishoi and Nandankanan Police Station Officer Samita Mishra, arrived at the scene with a police force to control the situation. After discussions with the villagers, they managed to restore normal traffic movement on the road.