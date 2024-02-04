‘Mo Bus’ Hits Pedestrian In Bhubaneswar; Angry Locals Vandalise Vehicle

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Sikharchandi Vihar in Bhubaneswar after a ‘Mo Bus’ hit a pedestrian while he was crossing the road on Sunday evening.

Enraged over the mishap, locals rushed to the scene and ransacked the bus to vent their anger. they also staged a road blockade.

According to sources, the victim whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was crossing the road while the bus hit him, leaving him seriously injured. The local people rescued the man and rushed him to Capital Hospital.

Later, the angry people vandalised the bus. They also detained the driver trying to escape from the scene after the accident.

On being informed, a team from the Infocity police station reached the spot and managed to pacify the angry mob.