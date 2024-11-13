The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is organising a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 14th and 15th November 2024 at ITC, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event will focus on strategies to achieve the target of 500 GW by 2030 and progress toward the next goal of 1800 GW by 2047.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate the event at 9 AM on 14th November. The Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi; Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik; Energy Minister of Odisha, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo; and Secretary MNRE, Shri Prashant Kumar Singh, will also address the event.

The Chintan Shivir aims to bring together leading decision-makers, financial institutions, industrialists, CEOs and key officials from Central and State Governments who are integral to India’s renewable energy journey. Participants will brainstorm on key and emerging issues in the sector through various thematic sessions.

Key sessions will include:

Day 1: 14th November 2024

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Achieving 1 Crore Rooftop Installations

Promoting Solar Ancillary Manufacturing in India

Land and Evacuation – Key Enablers for Accelerating Indian Utility Scale Plants

From Mines to Modules: India as Global Solar Manufacturing

India as Global Wind Manufacturing Hub

Mismatch between Upcoming RE Capacity and Transmission Readiness

Agriculture Solarization – Pathway to Achieving Solar Pumps, Solarization of Feeders, and Integration of Agrivoltaics

India’s Offshore Wind – Way Forward for Grid Integration

Day 2: 15th November 2024

Strategy for Ensuring Offtake of RE Power by DISCOMS – Bottlenecks, Possibilities, and Way Forward

National Bioenergy Program – Emerging Role of Biogas in Indian Energy Basket

Emerging Role of Energy Storage in India – Focus on Battery Energy Storage and Pumped Storage Technologies

Developing an Integrated Strategy for Small Hydro Power Plants in India

Green Hydrogen Horizons – Nurturing Electrolyzer Manufacturing Ecosystem and Strategies for Offtake Roadmap

Role of Solar Thermal in India’s Decarbonization Journey – Residential, Storage, and Industrial Uses

Renewable Energy Integration in Northeastern States, Hill States, and Islands

Innovation in Finance and Business Models

Developing a Skill-Ready Workforce to Power India’s Energy Transition.

The Shivir will conclude with a valedictory session at 4:00 PM on 15th November 2024, where the key takeaways from each session and future strategies ahead during the two-day event will be discussed.