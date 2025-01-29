Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has notified the Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, which revises and supersedes the existing Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices, and Components Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2017.

The revised order has been notified in the Gazette of India vide Gazette Notification dated 27.01.2025 under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016 and will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication. This order covers Solar PV modules, Inverters to be used in Solar PV applications and Storage Batteries.

The revised Quality Control Order (i.e., QCO, 2025) has been notified by the MNRE after due consultations for over 24 months with all the relevant Stakeholders i.e., Solar PV Module manufacturers, Inverter manufacturers, Storage Batteries manufacturers, Testing laboratories for the products, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Comments from World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries were also sought by uploading the draft notification on the WTO-TBT (Technical Barrier to Trade) website (https://www.epingalert.org/) for 60 days before publishing in the Gazette of India.

The revised Quality Control Order aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to promoting high-quality and efficient solar photovoltaic (PV) products for sustainable energy development. The revision aims to enhance product reliability, ensure safety, and support India’s ambitious renewable energy targets.

Key Highlights of the Order:

1. Mandatory Standards:

Solar PV modules, inverters, and storage batteries must conform to the latest Indian Standards (as notified by BIS) and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the BIS.

(as notified by BIS) and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the BIS. Minimum efficiency criteria (@ Standard Test Conditions) for solar PV modules are introduced which are as follows:

18% for Mono Crystalline Silicon and Thin-Film PV Modules.

17% for Poly Crystalline Silicon PV Modules.

2. Applicability:

The order applies to manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, sellers and lessors of solar PV systems and components.

Products meant exclusively for export are exempted.

3. Certification and Enforcement:

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will oversee the grant of the licence and enforcement of the order. Market surveillance will be done by BIS or an agency notified by BIS in consultation with MNRE.

4. Concurrent Operation:

Existing licenses under the QCO, 2017 remain valid, with renewals and new registrations governed by the QCO, 2025.

5. Penalty for Non-Compliance:

Any violation of the provisions of this order will attract penalties under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

6. Promoting Public Interest:

The updated standards and specifications will ensure the availability of safe, high-performance solar products in India’s growing renewable energy market.

Focus on Innovation and Efficiency:

The revised QCO, 2025 introduces detailed testing and efficiency requirements for solar PV technologies, including crystalline silicon and thin-film photovoltaic modules. It also specifies rigorous safety measures for inverters and storage batteries to meet global standards.

This initiative underscores MNRE’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality standards while fostering innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.