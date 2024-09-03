New Delhi: In a significant step towards ensuring the welfare of marginalised workers across the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has initiated a move to extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to disadvantaged workers.

A letter has been issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to all State Governments, urging the inclusion of migrant workers, building workers, beedi workers, cine workers, non-coal mine workers, contract labourers, and other unorganised workers under the housing scheme.

The decision follows the Union Cabinet’s approval to extend the implementation of PMAY for an additional five years, from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, to provide 2 Crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries. The initiative recognizes the housing needs of economically vulnerable workers.

The Ministry has emphasized that these workers represent a disadvantaged section of society and ensuring their coverage under PMAY is not only a matter of social justice but also a necessary step towards improving their living conditions.

Fully Functional MIS Portal for Workers’ Welfare

In addition, the Ministry has announced that the Management Information System (MIS) portal, launched on 21st August 2024 for Building & Construction and Migrant Workers, is now fully operational.

The portal has been designed to facilitate the collection and analysis of data including information on fund utilization and workers’ coverage under various central and state social security schemes, such as insurance, health benefits, and housing schemes.

The Centralized Data Management system will enable State Governments and Union Territories to make informed decisions and develop more effective welfare policies tailored to the needs of these deprived workers.

Collaborative Effort for Worker Upliftment

Reiterating the importance of a concerted effort towards the upliftment of these marginalised workers, the Ministry has instructed Welfare Commissioners posted in various states to collaborate closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Follow-up on the initiative is being done in a series of regional meetings undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with States & UTs between 29th August and 4th October 2024.

This move is expected to significantly improve the lives of millions of workers, ensuring they receive the housing and social security benefits they rightfully deserve.