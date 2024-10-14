Mumbai: The shooters involved in the assassination of veteran politician Baba Siddique have disclosed that his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, was also on their hit-list. The tragic incident occurred last week in Mumbai, where Baba Siddique was fatally shot near his son’s office.

According to police sources, the shooters, who are believed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, were contracted to eliminate both Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The plan was to attack both father and son together, but if that was not possible, they were instructed to kill whoever they could find first.

Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA from Vandre East, has been under immense stress following his father’s murder. The police have arrested two of the shooters, while a third suspect remains at large. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple police teams deployed across various states to apprehend the remaining suspect.

