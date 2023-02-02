MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s Son Sent To Jail

Bolangir: A local court in Patnagarh in the district on Thursday rejected the bail application of Seji Singh, the son of Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and sent him to jail.

According to reports, Seji was allegedly involved in an altercation inside Alishan Cinema Hall at Kantabanji a few days ago, a video clip of which had gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, he had created ruckus inside the hall and exchanged heated argument with a police personnel. He was arrested yesterday under sections 384, 506 and 353 of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act.

He was produced before Patnagarh SDJM court which sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition.